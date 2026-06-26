Explained: How Two Massive Earthquakes Hit Venezuela Just 39 Seconds Apart

The devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela within just 39 seconds of each other have puzzled scientists and drawn global attention because of their unusual nature. According to CNN, the disaster was caused by what experts call a "doublet" earthquake, a rare phenomenon in which two powerful earthquakes occur close together in both time and location.

The earthquakes, measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, hit northern Venezuela on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. Buildings collapsed across several cities, while rescue teams continued searching for survivors in the aftermath.

Unlike a typical earthquake sequence, where a major quake is followed by smaller aftershocks, a doublet earthquake involves two large earthquakes releasing enormous amounts of energy. Scientists say such events are uncommon and remain poorly understood.

As CNN reported, the second and stronger earthquake struck just 39 seconds after the first. Researchers believe the initial quake may have transferred stress to a nearby fault, triggering the second powerful tremor almost immediately.

The earthquakes occurred along the boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, a region known for seismic activity. These plates move slowly against each other, building up pressure over long periods before releasing it through earthquakes.

Scientists are now studying whether the Venezuela event was truly a doublet earthquake or whether it may have been a single massive earthquake with multiple rupture phases. According to CNN, understanding the difference could help improve future earthquake forecasting and hazard assessments.

"It's going to take probably some days or longer for the seismologists to really piece out the event," said Judith Hubbard, an earthquake scientist at Cornell University who analyzed the recent seismic activity, "and then they may not have a conclusive idea of, 'was it one earthquake or two earthquakes?'"

The disaster has also drawn comparisons with other major earthquake events in recent years, highlighting how much scientists still have to learn about the world's most powerful seismic events.