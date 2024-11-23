Explained: How Contaminated Alcohol In Laos Led To Multiple Tourist Deaths

The recent deaths of at least six tourists in Laos after they allegedly drank methanol-spiked alcoholic drinks have led to massive concerns, sparking international warnings about the dangers of consuming such beverages.



What is methanol and why it is lethal



Methanol, or methyl alcohol, is a toxic chemical commonly found in products like antifreeze and paint thinner. It can appear in alcoholic drinks as an accidental byproduct during the distillation process, particularly in homemade or bootleg liquor.

A report in The New York Times said that, according to The Methanol Institute, a trade group, methanol is sometimes deliberately added to counterfeit alcohol because it is cheaper than ethanol, the primary alcohol in beverages. When consumed, it is metabolised into formic acid, a highly toxic substance that can cause organ failure, blindness, or death.

Symptoms of methanol poisoning, such as dizziness, nausea and confusion, may take between one and 72 hours to develop, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Christine Stork, a toxicologist, told The New York Times that as little as one or two ounces of methanol can be fatal.

How tourists can stay safe

Travellers need to exercise caution when consuming alcohol in unfamiliar locations. Hard liquor, particularly in regions like Laos, may carry a higher risk of contamination.

To minimise the risk of methanol poisoning, The US Embassy in Laos has advised travellers to buy alcoholic beverages only from licenced liquor stores, bars or hotels. Tourists have also been told to steer clear of homemade alcoholic drinks, which carry a higher risk of contamination. The embassy has also asked travellers to always inspect liquor bottles for signs of tampering or counterfeiting, such as labels with poor print quality or spelling errors, to ensure their authenticity.



According to Dr Stork, methanol poisoning can be treated using an antidote called fomepizole, along with hemodialysis, a procedure that filters toxins from the patient's blood.



What happened in Laos?



A suspected mass methanol poisoning in the backpacker hotspot of Vang Vieng, Laos, has so far killed six. The incidents occurred at Nana Backpacker Hostel, where over 100 guests were reportedly served free vodka shots.



On November 22, 19-year-old Australian Holly Bowles became the sixth victim of the suspected methanol poisoning. Her death came just hours after British lawyer Simone White, aged 28, died. Bowles's friend, Bianca Jones, also 19, died a day before (November 21) at a Thai hospital in Udon Thani, near Laos's northern border. Thai authorities confirmed methanol poisoning as the cause of Jones's death.



While two Danish nationals, aged 19 and 20, and an American tourist, also succumbed to the poisoning, around 11 foreigners are still undergoing treatment in hospitals.



Laotian authorities have detained several individuals, including the manager and owner of the Nana Backpacker Hostel, as part of their investigation, but no formal charges have been filed yet.