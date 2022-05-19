Exiled Ex-Spanish King Juan Carlos To Return Home: Royal Household

Juan Carlos will stay in Sanxenxo in Spain's northwest and will see his son, the Royal House said.

Spain's former king Juan Carlos will return to Spain this week after nearly two years in exile in the United Arab Emirates, the royal household said on Wednesday.

Juan Carlos, who abdicated against a backdrop of scandals over his finances and love life, had communicated "his decision to go to Spain from May 19 to Monday, May 23", the Royal House said.

It added that he will stay in Sanxenxo, in Spain's northwest and will also see his son, King Felipe VI, on Monday in Madrid, before leaving for Abu Dhabi.

He said he wanted to "facilitate" his son Felipe's "exercise" of duties in view of "the public consequences of certain past events of (his) private life."

Three investigations against him in Spain were finally closed in early March, paving the way for his eventual return.

Even before Juan Carlos went into exile, Felipe decided in March 2020 to renounce his father's inheritance and withdraw his annual allowance of nearly 200,000 euros.

The excesses of the former monarch only came to light in the last years of his reign, triggering a string of investigations.

In the throes of a corruption scandal involving his son-in-law Inaki Urdangarin, Juan Carlos abdicated in favour of Felipe.a

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)