Exclusive: Kabul Satellite Images Show Huge Crowds Desperate To Get Out

Aerial photographs by Maxar showed huge traffic jams outside the airport. Click here for high res pic

The airport at Kabul - the only exit point for Afghans in the landlocked nation desperate to escape another Taliban regime - has been chaotic since Sunday. Five people died yesterday - it is not known yet whether by firing by US forces or a stampede.

The crowds increased today as the Afghan airspace got shut and the number of flights depleted. At least two persons who tried to leave by clutching onto the wings of the aircraft fell to their death.

Aerial photographs by Maxar showed huge traffic jams outside the airport, and crowds milling on the runway.

Here are the pics of Kabul airport and its surrounding areas captured by satellite:

Aerial photographs by Maxar showed huge traffic jams outside Kabul airport. Click here for high resolution image

Roads outside the Kabul Airport has been chaotic since Sunday. Click here for high resolution image

Hundreds thronged the airport runway in an attempt to escape another Taliban regime. Click here for high resolution image

Parked aircraft surrounded by a sea of people fighting to enter the cabin. Click here for high resolution image