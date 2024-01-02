Ex US President Bill Clinton Named 50 Times In Sex Trafficking Probe Report

Bill Clinton has been named "Doe 36" in the papers.

Confidential court papers - which will be made public this week - have linked former US President Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein case, reported the ABC News.

About 150 individuals - who have previously been referred to as "Jane Does" or "John Does" in various court filings linked to the suit - are expected to be identified publicly when the materials tied to them are "unsealed in full", the ABC News report said.

Bill Clinton has been named "Doe 36" in the papers.

Clinton is named 50 times in the court papers in a case filed by Virginia Giuffre - who has claimed that Epstein made her have sexual encounters with several people, including Britain's Prince Andrew.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages, but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal.

Later facing charges of trafficking underage girls for sex, he killed himself in a New York jail in August 2019.

Epstein, a self-described "collector" of rich and powerful people, had links to a Who's Who of prominent political and business figures.

US prosecutors had earlier said Epstein used his wealth and power to sexually abuse dozens of young girls for years at his homes, paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for each encounter and hundreds more if they brought in more victims.