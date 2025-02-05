Ex-Trump Speechwriter Known For Racist Comments Gets Top US Government Job

A former Donald Trump aide who once called for "competent white men" to be "in charge" and spread conspiracy theories about the 2021 US Capitol assault has been given a top State Department post, an official said.

Darren Beattie, an influential figure in Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement and founder of the right-wing "Revolver News" site, has been named acting under secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs, a US official told AFP on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The role is responsible for developing the public image of American diplomacy around the world.

The appointment has not yet been publicly announced, but Beattie -- who also reportedly has ties with white supremacists -- said he would be joining the State Department in a letter published on Revolver News.

The publication has repeatedly pushed the idea that the FBI spurred on the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters.

"Rest assured, Revolver will continue to provide the fearless, cutting-edge, America First reporting that our readers expect and deserve," his letter said.

Beattie previously worked as a speechwriter for Trump during his first term, but he left the administration in 2018 after US media revealed he had attended a conference two years earlier where white supremacists were present.

Reports of his latest appointment have sparked outrage among many, particularly over an October 4, 2024 post on X, in which he wrote: "Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work.

"Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men."

