Ex-Pak President, Son Appear Before Anti-Corruption Body In Graft Case

Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto (pictured here) appeared before NAB (File Photo)

Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday appeared before the anti-corruption body and recorded their statements in a graft case.

They appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in connection with an alleged loan obtained by the Park Lane Estate Company, a Karachi-based real estate firm co-owned by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, Dawn news reported.

The NAB has claimed in the case that a piece of land belonging to the Punjab forest department was illegally transferred to the company by some government officials.

The anti-corruption body launched an inquiry against the company and the officials.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto later addressed his party workers and media, saying it was PPP's "weakness" and "mistake" to not amend the NAB's "black law".

He, however, did not elaborate on the "black law".

"This was our mistake, this was our weakness that we did not change this black law which was introduced by a dictator," he said, referring to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the party will "wipe the Constitution" of every law that had been introduced by the "dictator".

There was tight security ahead of their arrival at the NAB office.

Some PPP workers clashed with the police, leading to a delay in their arrival at the NAB office.

The workers were asked by the party leadership to reach the capital in order to "express solidarity" with the chairperson.

Additional security personnel were also deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Prior to Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari's arrival, the roads leading to the NAB office were blocked.

Earlier, the two leaders met with their legal team at Zardari House.

On Tuesday, Asif Ali Zardari obtained a 10-day protective bail from the Sindh High Court.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.