Ex Pak PM Imran Khan Seeks Permission From Court To Meet His Sons In Jail

Pakistan's anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has asked the government and jail administration to respond to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's request to meet his sons, Pakistan-based daily, The Express Tribune reported on Wednesday.

The former Prime Minister filed a petition seeking permission to meet his sons, Qasim and Sulaiman, in Adiala Jail.

In his petition, Mr Khan argued that meeting his sons is his constitutional and legal right, emphasising that the meeting would be of a familial nature.

"I wish to meet my sons, Qasim and Sulaiman. This is my constitutional and legal right," Mr Khan stated.

The court has directed the government, the Ministry of Interior, and the jail administration to provide their responses by July 5. The hearing has been adjourned until July 7.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister was jailed on January 30 for 10 years in a case in which he was charged with leaking state secrets. He is already serving a three-year jail term after being convicted of corruption. Imran Khan called all the charges against him politically motivated.

He had urged the public to "take revenge for every injustice with your vote on February 8 while remaining peaceful" in a statement released on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "Tell them that we are not sheep that can be driven with a stick," he added.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice chairman of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison by the special court set up inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The case involves the alleged leaking of secret diplomatic correspondence sent by Pakistan's ambassador on Washington to Islamabad when Khan was Prime Minister.

It relates to his appearance at a rally in March 2022, a month before Khan was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence. He appeared on stage, waving a piece of paper that he says showed a foreign conspiracy against him.

