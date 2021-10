100-year-old Josef Schuetz is a former guard at a Nazi concentration camp (File)

A 100-year-old former guard at a Nazi concentration camp will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer told a German court Thursday at the opening of the landmark trial.

"The accused will not speak, but will only provide information about his personal situation," lawyer Stefan Waterkamp, who is representing Josef Schuetz, told the court.

