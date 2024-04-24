US Ex-Cop, Accused Of Double Murder, Rape Shoots Self During Police Chase

Elias Huizar allegedly carried out double murder the same day hewas scheduled to appear in court (File)

A former cop, accused of killing his ex-wife and teen girlfriend, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police chase in Oregon on Tuesday. Elias Huizar, 39, was driving a car on Interstate 5 near Eugene around 2:40 pm when Oregon State Police troopers spotted him and started chasing him, according to Oregon State Police Captain Kyle Kennedy.

"There was a minor collision (on the highway), and the suspect vehicle lost control. There was an exchange of gunfire at this location before the suspect vehicle fled again on the interstate," Mr Kennedy told CNN, adding that no one was injured from the firing.

Eventually, Elias Huizar's car crashed into another vehicle and spun out of control, according to Mr Kennedy. "As troopers contacted the suspect vehicle, the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound," he stated. Elias Huizar's 1-year-son, who was allegedly kidnapped, is currently safe in police custody.

According to the Tri-City Herald, the man was arrested on February 3 after his 17-year-old underage girlfriend reported him to the police for allegedly raping her unconscious 16-year-old friend after a night of drinking at his house.

He was charged with second-degree rape, furnishing alcohol to minors, and third-degree rape related to his involvement with the teenager.

He was later released on a $200,000 bond but was required to stay away from both underage girls and alcohol.

Elias Huizar was again accused recently of carrying out a double murder the same day he was scheduled to appear in court for the child rape charges. The horror occurred just before 3:30 pm when Elias Huizar allegedly shot dead his ex-wife, Amber Rodriguez, outside the William Wiley Elementary School where she worked in West Richland. Mr Huizar then fled with his 1-year-old son, Roman Santos.

Police found another victim of homicide inside Elias Huizar's home while authorities were searching his house, as stated by West Richland police. She was allegedly Elias Huizar's 17-year-old underage girlfriend, identified by relatives as Angelica Santos, as per the NY Post.