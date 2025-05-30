Ex-Assistant On When Sean "Diddy" Combs Threw A Bowl Of Spaghetti At Her

A former assistant to Sean "Diddy" Combs has alleged that she was repeatedly abused and assaulted during those eight years she worked with him, with the American rapper tossing spaghetti at her on one such occasion.



In her testimony, the woman said Combs sexually assaulted her and even got high during an interview on the Chelsea Handler show. The woman testified anonymously, under the moniker "Mia", at the Manhattan court, and provided details of the terrifying pasta-throwing episode at 3am at his Los Angeles house.

The woman said Combs instructed her to “go get everybody” so that they could all leave one of his Los Angeles residences where they lived together.



But she headed to her bedroom, which displeased the Bad Boy Records founder.



“He went on a really humiliating rant in front of everybody… He grabbed a bowl of spaghetti right away, hurled it at me, and began yelling curses at me as if I needed to leave his house immediately,” Mia recounted.



According to Mia's testimony, the spaghetti bowl came within a couple of arms' length of her, and Combs chased her upstairs until she escaped into a bush. She said Combs also hurled turkey meat and a computer at her, The New York Post reported.



Mia testified that Combs acted violently on multiple occasions, once banging her arm into a door, tossing an ice bucket on her head, and pushing her into a swimming pool. Mia, who worked for Combs from 2009 to 2017, further claimed in her testimony that the rapper repeatedly sexually assaulted her.



According to Mia, Combs even used white powders of MDMA, ketamine, and cocaine to organise a drug "guessing game" during a visit to Burning Man.



On Tuesday, another former Sean Combs assistant testified that the music mogul frequently threatened her and once abducted her out of jealousy over his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura.



Capricorn Clark, the assistant, claimed that after finding out that Ms Ventura was dating the rapper Kid Cudi, he showed up at Clark's home one morning in December 2011.



Combs has been accused of transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering conspiracy, and sex trafficking. He has entered a not-guilty plea to all accusations.