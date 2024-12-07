"Evade! Patriots Launched": Rare Audio Of Russian Jet Dodging 3 US Missiles

Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, a rare audio recording of a Russian fighter jet evading Ukraine's Patriot air defence missiles has surfaced on social media. The clip, first shared on YouTube in July, captures the crew of a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bomber aircraft pulling off an extraordinary feat of evading the threat. The incident took place over Ukraine, close to Mariupol. In the clip, the navigator can be heard warning the pilot about the "multiple" missile launches from a Patriot SAM (Surface to Air Missile) battery.

The recording surfaced on X on Friday after a user tweeted about the "chilling" audio. "Just listened to the audio of a Russian SU-34 evading two Patriot missiles. Have to admit that Russian pilots are skilled. The audio is chilling and the heavy breathing you hear all the way until the end of the video doesn't help with making the video less disturbing," the user wrote. They also shared the YouTube video in the following post.

Take a look below:

According to the caption of the YouTube post, the Russian jet survived the encounter by dragging and notching the missiles in different directions. However, after one of the Patriot missiles exploded close to the Russian jet, it damaged its intercom.

The audio recording captured the real-life conversation between the Russian pilot commander and the navigator during the attack. In the audio file, the navigator is heard telling the pilot repeatedly to evade the missiles.

"This is an encounter of a Russian Su-34 bomber (Callsign "754") and multiple launches from a Patriot SAM (Surface to Air Missile) battery over Ukraine, close to Mariupol. The Su-34 was making it's attack run when it got engaged by a Ukrainian Patriot system," the caption of the YouTube post read.

Also Read | 57-Year-Old Italian Nun Arrested Over Links To Powerful Mafia Network

"The Su-34 then proceeded to evade the threat by dragging and notching the missile in different directions to deplete it's energy, however the Patriot missile exploded somewhere close to the Su-34 and knocked out it's intercom - the Pilot Commander and Navigator struggled to hear each other for the remainder of the sortie," it added.

On social media, the audio recording has left users amazed. "I think more credit should be given to the ground controller who could detect Patriot's radar pings on the Su-34 & kept track of all launches," commented one X user. "It was a really interesting audio, but I strongly believe it was luck involved rather than skill," expressed another.