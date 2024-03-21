'Legislature Has No Right...': US Senator's Powerful Speech On Abortion Law

Eva Burch, 43, has previously experienced a miscarriage.

A US senator recently shared with her colleagues and the public her decision to undergo an abortion due to the non-viability of her pregnancy. Her disclosure, on the Senate floor in Arizona, brought to light the practical implications of abortion restrictions in the state.

Eva Burch, a 43-year-old first-term Democratic party lawmaker and former nurse practitioner in women's health, shared her "rough journey" with fertility, including a previous miscarriage. Her decision to speak out stemmed from a desire to highlight the consequences of Arizona's abortion laws, which she views as "out of touch" with reality.

"There's no one-size-fits-all script for people seeking abortion care, and the legislature doesn't have any right to assign one," Burch said in her speech on Monday.

This was not the first time she had addressed her abortion history. During her 2022 election campaign, she openly discussed a previous abortion due to non-viability. Burch recalled the harrowing experience of doctors waiting until her condition became critical before proceeding with the termination.

Presently, Arizona enforces a 15-week abortion ban, while the state's supreme court deliberates on the potential reinstatement of a 19th-century law that could effectively outlaw all abortions except in cases where the pregnant individual's life is in danger.

Despite Democratic efforts to introduce bills addressing abortion rights, these proposals have yet to receive committee hearings. The proposed bills would safeguard abortion rights up to around 24 weeks while allowing for later abortions in cases of maternal health or life-threatening situations.