Europe's Future Should Not 'Depend' On US Vote: EU Council Chief

Top EU official Charles Michel has said the bloc's future should not rely on the result of the US election, as he suggested both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris would stick to protectionist policies.

"There are some differences between Harris and Trump for sure," outgoing European Council president Michel said in an interview Thursday with the European Newsroom of which AFP is a part.

"In the short term, it will be different. But in the mid term, in the long term, are we certain that it will be fundamentally different?"

EU countries are nervously eyeing the nail-biting ballot across the Atlantic next month that could bring volatile former president Trump back to power.

The vote comes at a critical juncture for the EU as Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbour Ukraine grinds on towards a fourth year.

Trump has rattled Washington's European allies by threatening to upend NATO, cut a quick deal with Moscow on Ukraine, and impose trade tariffs.

"In terms of economic partnerships, do you think that with or without Harris, or with or without Trump, the United States will not be any more a protectionist country?" Michel said.

"They are a protectionist country, I regret this situation."

Michel said the 27-nation bloc should "not reflect in terms of we are afraid because we don't know who will be the next president of the United States."

"I don't want that my children will depend on who will be the next president of the United States, who will be the president of China, of Russia," he said.

"I want my children, my grandchildren to be in control of their destiny, because it is in Europe that we decide what is our future and what is our destiny."

The United States and EU nations have given the bulk of support for Kyiv in a fight many in Europe see as an existential struggle for the continent's security.

But Trump has cast doubt on continuing US help to Ukraine.

Michel said the EU should ramp up its "military support, financial support" to Kyiv after Western powers said North Korea had sent troops to Russia.

"This again is an escalation by Russia," he said.

'Be more ambitious'

Looking back on his five years helming summits of EU leaders, Michel said he regretted the bloc could not played a greater role in another global hotspot, the Middle East.

Michel is coming to the end of his term at the head of the EU's Council, which represents the bloc's member states, and will be replaced by Portugal's Antonio Costa December 1.

EU countries have struggled for a unified voice over the war in Gaza after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas a year ago.

The bloc has also failed to exert influence to prevent the conflict growing as fighting has now spread to Lebanon.

"We are the first economic partner of Israel, on the one hand, and we are the first partner in terms of development for the Palestinian people on the other hand," Michel said.

"We should be more ambitious in using the tools we have on both sides to bring more stability."

