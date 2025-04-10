Day After US Pause, European Union Puts Counter-Tariffs On Hold For 90 Days

European Union (EU) chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday the bloc will suspend a planned package of tariffs on US goods "to give negotiations a chance" after President Donald Trump's U-turn on massive duties.

"While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our Member States, we will put them on hold for 90 days," the European Commission president said. "If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in."

