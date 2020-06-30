European Union 'Deplores' China's Hong Kong Security Law

European Union said it deplored China's adoption of a security law for Hong Kong (Representational)

The European Union said Tuesday it deplored China's adoption of a security law for Hong Kong which it warned would undermine its autonomy and undercut the judiciary.

"We deplore this decision," European Council head Charles Michel told a press conference.

"This law risks seriously undermining the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong and having a detrimental effect on the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law," Michel said in comments repeated by European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.

