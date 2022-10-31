European Union Could List Iran's Revolutionary Guards As Terrorists

Germany and the European Union are examining whether to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "terrorist organisation", the German foreign minister said Sunday.

The Islamic Republic has been rocked by protests since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest in Tehran for alleged breach of the country's dress rules for women.

The demonstrations are now in their seventh week.

Asked what further actions Berlin and the EU planned, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told broadcaster ARD: "As I made clear last week, we will launch a further sanctions package, we are also examining how we can list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation."

Her comments came as protesters in Iran rallied again Sunday, defying an order from the Revolutionary Guards to stop the demonstrations.



