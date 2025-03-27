"Deeply Regret": EU Condemns Trump Auto Tariffs

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday condemned US President Donald Trump's announcement of a new 25-percent tariff on all auto imports, ratcheting up transatlantic trade tension.

"I deeply regret the US decision to impose tariffs on European automotive exports," von der Leyen said in a statement, adding the European Union would "continue to seek negotiated solutions, while safeguarding its economic interests".

