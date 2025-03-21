Europe Working On '5 To 10 Years Plan' To Replace US In NATO: Report

Europe's biggest military powers are drawing up plans to take on greater responsibilities for the continent's defence from the US, including a pitch to the Trump administration for a managed transfer over the next five to 10 years, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The UK, France, Germany and the Nordics are among the countries engaged in the informal but structured discussions, the newspaper reported, citing four European officials involved.

