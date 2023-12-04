Euro 2024 Draw Ceremony Interrupted By Sex Noises, YouTuber Claims Responsibility For The Prank

YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis claimed responsibility for the prank.

Sex noises disrupted the official draw for next year's Euro 2024 football tournament, triggering an investigation by the organizers. Lewd noises became audible when Switzerland was announced in the same group as Scotland, Hungary, and hosts Germany, leading to smirks among the audience members, reported BBC.

Additional inappropriate disruptions persisted as the UEFA draw continued in Hamburg on Saturday. Despite efforts by host Giorgio Marchetti, the deputy general secretary of European football's governing body, to regain control of the situation.

He said, "There is some noise here that... has now stopped. No noise any more."

When asked if he had noticed unusual sounds in the hall, England manager Gareth Southgate said, "I did. I'm assuming it was some sort of prank, but it was hard to really make out what it was."

He broadcast himself live on X, formerly and said, "Listen that was us, that was us. We got it in there, we put the phone in there, we rung it, sex noise at the Euro 2024 draw."

In the midst of FA Cup coverage, presenter Gary Lineker and pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy were taken aback when similar sounds were audible during a broadcast from Molineux Stadium. A subsequent investigation in the studio revealed a strategically placed mobile phone, and the BBC issued apologies to any viewers who found it offensive.

Lineker later shared on X that he considered it a "good prank" and added, "As far as sabotage goes, it was quite amusing."

