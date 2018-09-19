EU Top Court Rules UK Can Request Extraditions While It Remains In Bloc

EU top court was hearing a case concerning a British request to extradite an individual arrested in Ireland after Britain issued an arrest warrant on charges of murder and rape

World | | Updated: September 19, 2018 15:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
EU Top Court Rules UK Can Request Extraditions While It Remains In Bloc

Brexit to have no impact on extraditions as long as it remains a member of bloc, said court (Reuters)

BRUSSELS: 

Britain's decision to quit the European Union has no impact on its powers to request extraditions from other EU states as long as it remains a member of the bloc, the EU's top court ruled on Wednesday.

"The notification, by the United Kingdom, of its intention to withdraw from the EU does not have the consequence that execution of a European arrest warrant issued by that Member State must be refused or postponed," the European Court of Justice said in a note.

The case concerned a British request to extradite an individual arrested in Ireland after Britain issued an arrest warrant on charges of murder and rape.

Ireland asked for the court's ruling before carrying out the extradition.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

European Union (EU)BrexitExtradition policy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealCyclone DayeTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................