EU Agrees Fresh Sanctions On Russia Over Ukraine War: Diplomats

The EU on Thursday agreed a fresh round of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, after complaints from hawkish eastern European leaders that some countries were trying to water them down.

Diplomats said a compromise deal -- thought to include targeting some 200 individuals -- was reached on the sidelines of a leaders summit in Brussels and that the sanctions would be formally confirmed on Friday.

