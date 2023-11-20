Another Taylor Swift Fan Dead, Was Stabbed To Death After Brazil Concert

A day after a fan collapsed and died at Singer Taylor Swift's concert in Brazil, a 25-year-old man, who had travelled to Rio De Janeiro to attend the singer's world tour, was stabbed to death. Gabriel Milhomem Santos was killed on Sunday morning, after he attended the concert. He was still wearing a "Swifties" bracelet on his wrist when he was found, reports say.

The "Fearless" singer has been performing in the Brazilian city as part of her Eras Tour with hundreds of thousands of fans attending from all over the world.

According to reports, Santos was sleeping at the Copacabana beach with his cousins when three men attacked them in an attempt to rob the group. The man stabbed Santos and fled with two mobile phones. Two of the robbers were later arrested for stealing 80 chocolate bars but were released soon after.

Santos' parents said the Aeronautical Engineering student was fulfilling a lifelong dream by attending the concert and would be buried wearing the special outfit he made to watch the concert.

Santos' killing follows the death of another fan who went into cardiac arrest during the singer's concert on Friday. 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides suffered a stroke while waiting among the crowd in sweltering heat, amid a record-breaking heat-wave across Brazil. Fans were reportedly not allowed to carry water bottle inside the concert venue. Benevides was given CPR on site by a team of doctors and was rushed to the hospital but she suffered another stroke and died.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news and postponed the second show in her three-night concert tour. “I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and wellbeing of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to, and always will, come first. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” the singer wrote.

After Benevides' death, videos showed the "Bad Blood" singer handing out water bottles to fans amid the growing heat.