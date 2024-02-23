'Entrenched Impunity...': UN On Human Rights Violations In Israel, Palestine

"The entrenched impunity... cannot be permitted to continue," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said

An annual United Nations report published Friday identified gross human rights violations committed by all parties in Israel and the Palestinian territories, and demanded accountability and justice to foster peace.

"The entrenched impunity... cannot be permitted to continue. There must be accountability on all sides for violations seen over 56 years of occupation and the 16 years of blockade of Gaza, and up to today," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in an accompanying statement.



