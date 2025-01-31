English Singer Marianne Faithfull Dies At 78: Report

English singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, best known for her 1960s hit "As Tears Go By", has died aged 78, British media reported on Thursday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," the BBC broadcaster cited a statement from her spokesperson as saying.

"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

