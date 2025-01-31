Advertisement

English Singer Marianne Faithfull Dies At 78: Report

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," the BBC broadcaster cited a statement from her spokesperson as saying.

Read Time: 1 min
British singer and actress Marianne Faithfull died at the age of 78.
London:

English singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, best known for her 1960s hit "As Tears Go By", has died aged 78, British media reported on Thursday.

"Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

