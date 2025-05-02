End Of Advertising Industry? Zuckerberg's Radical Plan Of Meta AI Taking Over Revealed

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims AI could overhaul the advertising process. AI may handle tasks from ad creation to audience analysis, he states. Businesses could set objectives without needing creatives or demographic data.

In a move that could upend the advertising industry, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that artificial intelligence could take over the entire process, right from producing creatives to analysing the target audience. In an interview with Stratechery's Ben Thompson, Zuckerberg talked about how AI had already improved ad targeting but Meta was now thinking about taking over the entire ad process.

"We're going to get to a point where you're a business, you come to us, you tell us what your objective is, you connect to your bank account, you don't need any creative, you don't need any targeting demographic, you don't need any measurement, except to be able to read the results that we spit out. I think that's going to be huge, I think it is a redefinition of the category of advertising," said Mr Zuckerberg as per The Verge.

In essence, Meta will be able to produce photos and videos of the client's product, write copy about those products using AI, publish them as ads to the targeted public, chosen using AI and measure their reach. If an ad works, it will be multiplied and pushed aggressively wth customers urged to buy the actual products on its platforms using its systems.

Meta has been investing heavily in AI advertising products to ace the market. In the last quarter, the company implemented a new recommendation model for reels that has increased conversion rates by five per cent. Additionally, over 30 per cent of Meta customers are now using AI tools to develop creatives.

"In the last six months, improvements to our recommendation systems have led to a 7 per cent increase in time spent on Facebook, a 6 per cent increase on Instagram, and 35 per cent on threads," Mr Zuckerberg said during an earnings call.

Apart from taking over the ad industry, Mr Zuckerberg has also hinted that ads will soon be coming to Meta AI, with a paid tier in the offing as well.

"I expect that we're going to be largely focused on scaling and deepening engagement for at least the next year before we'll really be ready to start building out the business," said Mr Zuckerberg.

Meta AI is currently free for users, but once the paid tier comes, it will allow the platform more computing power, which in turn will lead to faster response time, as per the Meta boss.