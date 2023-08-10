'Encouraging': White House On Iran Moving US Prisoners To House Arrest

Iran shifted 5 Americans from prison to house arrest.

The White House said Thursday it was encouraged by Iran's shift of five Americans from prison to house arrest but repeated demands that they be freed completely.

"While this is an encouraging step, these US citizens... should have never been detained in the first place," said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

"Of course, we will not rest until they are all back home in the United States," she added.

