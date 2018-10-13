Emmy-Winner Sound Mixer Falls To Death On Set Of Tom Hanks Movie

Police said shooting of the movie, titled 'You Are my Friend', starring Tom Hanks was halted (File)

An award-winning sound mixer died after falling from a balcony on the set of a new movie starring Tom Hanks as the children's television presenter Mr Rogers.

James Emswiller, who won an Emmy award in 2015, appeared to have fallen from a balcony in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, during a breaking in shooting, police said.

Police said witnesses had reported that Emswiller, 61, "was alone on the balcony taking a cigarette break when he may have suffered a medical emergency resulting in his fall from the balcony."

"Initial information does not indicate any foul play," the police said.

Emergency services rushed Emswiller, who had previously worked on the superhero film "The Avengers," as well as the teen tear-jerker "The Fault in Our Stars," to hospital but he died shortly afterwards, local media said.

Police said shooting of the movie, provisionally titled "You Are my Friend," was halted while they investigated the fatal fall.

The movie is based on the creator of the much-loved children's show "Mr Rogers' Neighborhood," which launched in 1968 and ran until 2001.