Emmanuel Macron Says France Stands With Salman Rushdie After Attack

"For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism.... His battle is ours, a universal one", Macron said after author attacked by a 24 year old man at an event in US on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country stood with Salman Rushdie after being stabbed.

Paris:

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country stood with Salman Rushdie Friday as the British author underwent surgery after being stabbed at a literary event in the United States.

"For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism.... His battle is ours, a universal one. More than ever today, we stand by his side," he said on Twitter.

