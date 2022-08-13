Emmanuel Macron Says France Stands With Salman Rushdie After Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country stood with Salman Rushdie after being stabbed.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country stood with Salman Rushdie Friday as the British author underwent surgery after being stabbed at a literary event in the United States.

"For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism.... His battle is ours, a universal one. More than ever today, we stand by his side," he said on Twitter.

