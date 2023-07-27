Elon Musk's 'X' Temporarily Banned In Indonesia. Here's Why

Indonesia alone has about 24 million users on the microblogging media site.

Elon Musk's X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, has hit a roadblock in Indonesia. The social media site was blocked in Indonesia for violating local pornography and gambling laws, reported Al Jazeera.

Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Informatics in a statement said that the site was restricted as the domain had been previously used by sites that did not adhere to the country's strict laws against "negative" content such as pornography and gambling.

The media outlet reported that executives from X are already in touch with the ministry to solve the issue. It was reported that they are going to send officials a letter stating Twitter now owns the X.com domain.

Usman Kansong, the director general of information and public communication at the ministry told local media, "Earlier today, we spoke with representatives from Twitter and they will send a letter to us to say that X.com will be used by Twitter."

This means that Indonesians cannot access the platform currently. Indonesia alone has about 24 million users on the microblogging media site.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk dropped a bombshell on Monday that he will be changing Twitter's name to X. He also said that he will drop the bird logo as part of rebranding the social media platform.

The billionaire's obsession with 'X'- the one-letter name he's used repeatedly in company and product names is well-known. Mr Musk bought Twitter last year for $44 billion and merged the company into an entity called X Corp. He wants to build on his ultimate vision of the X "everything app", similar to China's WeChat, offering services including mobile payments and social media under one umbrella.