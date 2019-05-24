Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Satellites For Starlink Internet Service

SpaceX company launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida.

High-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX company launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida on Thursday on a mission to carry the first batch of five dozen small satellites into low-Earth orbit for his new Starlink internet service.

The rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at about 10:30 pm local time (0230 GMT Friday), marking a milestone in a global enterprise aimed at generating cash for Musk's larger ambitions in space.

