Elon Musk's Response After US Politician Says Her Twitter Was 'Bricked'

US Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) on Wednesday claimed that her Twitter account was experiencing technical issues after she criticised its new owner Elon Musk on the platform.

"This is what my app has looked like ever since my tweet upset you yesterday. What's good? Doesn't seem very free speechy to me," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Yo @elonmusk while I have your attention, why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don't like?



Retweeting, AOC's post, actor Mark Ruffalo on Friday also advised Elon Musk to leave Twitter and continue running Tesla and SpaceX. "You are destroying your credibility. It's just not a good look," Mr Ruffalo wrote.

To this, Mr Musk was quick to reply. "Hot take: not everything AOC says is accurate," he said.

Hot take: not everything AOC says is 💯 accurate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Notably, Mr Musk's online spat with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began when she took a dig at the new Twitter owner over the blue tick fee. "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually an $8/mo subscription plan," she wrote.

Replying to her, Mr Musk then reiterated his stance on his blue tick fee and quipped, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8".

Meanwhile, after taking over, Elon Musk has caused a stir with his initial moves. Twitter sacked half of its 7,500-strong staff on Friday. On Saturday, the platform rolled out its subscription-based Twitter Blue service for $8 a month which includes a blue "verified" badge and other features.

According to the iOS notification, other benefits in the update also include "half the ads", a feature that would allow users to post longer videos and priority ranking for quality content.