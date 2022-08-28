Elon Musk's Mother Reveals She 'Sleeps In Garage' When She Visits Her Billionaire Son In Texas

Elon Musk's primary residence is a rental from SpaceX, worth $50,000.

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, recently revealed her unusual sleeping arrangements when she visits her billionaire son in Texas, US. Speaking to The Sunday Times in the United Kingdom, the 74-year-old model and activist opened up about a range of topics, including her bond with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Even though her billionaire son is the richest person in the world, Maye revealed that Elon is not interested in possessions "at all". In fact, she said that when she visits the tech magnate in Texas - where SpaceX headquarters are located - she has to "sleep in the garage".

"You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," Maye told the media outlet.

Earlier this year, Elon himself had stated that he doesn't "even own a home" and stays "at friend's places". This came after he revealed, in 2020, his intention of selling all his properties.

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," he said on Twitter, adding, "Don't need the cash. Possession just weighs you down."

The SpaceX CEO then later said that his primary residence is a rental from SpaceX, worth $50,000.

Meanwhile, during the interview, Maye shared that, unlike her son, she has no interest in being blasted off to Mars. "You have to have six months of preparation and isolation and that just doesn't appeal to me," she told The Times. "But if my kids want me to do it, I will do it," she added.

Maye shares three children - Elon, Kimbal and Tosca - with her ex-husband, Errol Musk.

Speaking to the outlet, she also reflected on the "hard times" she went through after the end of her marriage with Errol. "For a long time after I left my marriage, I had a pain in my gut. I was so terrified about not being able to feed my kids," she said.