Elon Musk's Daughter Calls Him 'Heinous Incel' Over Post For Taylor Swift

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson, who came out as transgender in 2022, has attacked her father over his controversial post on X offering to give Taylor Swift a child after she endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for president.

"The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better. Can't wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue,” the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram's Threads, in support of the pop star.

Wilson also addressed her father's post on X responding to Swift's endorsement where she described herself as a "childless cat lady", a term Donald Trump's running mate used to mock women without children.

"Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," the Tesla CEO had said in a post on X, which users in the comments described as "weird" and "creepy".

In a second post on Instagram Threads, she acknowledged seeing the post and labelled it "heinous incel nonsense".

“Also, yes, I saw "the tweet". Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense. I don't really have anything to add to it, it's just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don't see how then you're part of the problem. I would just like to say to my audience members, don't let people talk to you like that. It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better,” she wrote.

The term incel, short for involuntary celibate, is often used to describe men who are hostile towards women who they think consider them unattractive and deny them sex.

“I really am not the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all. However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it's incredibly self-evident. Cheers," she said.

Wilson is one of Musk's 12 children.

The tech billionaire's relationship strained with his daughter after she petitioned a US court to change her name and gender in June 2022, requesting to take her mother's last name.

Musk is known for his "anti-trans" views and claimed that Wilson, who was assigned male at birth, had been “killed by the woke-mind virus” and alleged that he was “tricked” into allowing her gender reassignment surgeries.

In her petition, Wilson had stated that she “no longer lives with or wishes to be related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form.”

