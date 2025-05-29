Elon Musk Was Once Asked Who Would Lead DOGE. His Reply Was...

Elon Musk has announced his departure from the Trump administration after serving as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for the last four months. The exit of the Tesla CEO, who became arguably the most powerful man in the government after the President, was confirmed by the White House on Wednesday.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," the billionaire wrote on X. "The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," he added.

Now there's only one question on everyone's mind: "Who will lead DOGE after Musk?"

Earlier this month, during an interaction with the media on Trump's 100th day in office, Musk hinted that he'd quit his role as senior advisor to the US President. When asked who would take over, he said: "DOGE is a way of life, like Buddhism. Is Buddha needed for Buddhism? Was it [Buddhism] not stronger after he [Buddha] passed away?"

The Tesla CEO said that just like Buddhism continued without Buddha, DOGE would continue its work without him.

Asked if DOGE would cease operations, Musk responded, "No, I think it will gain momentum."

Elon Musk's resignation came a day after he openly criticised Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which he said conflicted with DOGE's mission, leading to an increase in the national deficit. He said, "A bill can be big, or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion."

Since joining the Trump administration, Musk worked on reshaping the federal government by leading cost-cutting tasks, including cutting waste, streamlining operations, downsizing and shutting down several departments.

In March, Musk said that he was juggling between his ventures and DOGE, something that didn't sit well with some of the investors and stakeholders in Tesla. The EV's shares dropped by 15 per cent and SpaceX also suffered setbacks.

His involvement in the Trump administration, despite not being an elected office bearer, came under massive criticism, with people launching protests in the US and Europe. The investors also urged him to focus more on Tesla, which suffered during his time at the White House.



Musk spent nearly $300m to back Trump's presidential campaign and other Republicans last year. Earlier this month, he said he would also cut down his political spending.