Elon Musk To Bill Gates, Meet The World's 24 Superbillionaires

In today's world, where being a billionaire is no longer rare, a new category to distinguish the ultra-rich from the rest has emerged, called the "superbillionaires". According to Wall Street Journal (WSJ), these individuals possess a net worth of $50 billion or more. As of February, their fortunes accounted for more than 16% of all billionaire wealth, and their combined net worth totaled $3.3 trillion. Currently, there are 24 superbillionaires in the world, and out of these, 16 qualify as centi-billionaires, which means that they have a net worth of at least $100 billion.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has released its list of the world's top 24 super billionaires. Elon Musk topped the list, with a net worth of $419.4 billion. He owns and operates several ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The list also features Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. While Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has a fortune of $890.6 billion, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's net worth stands at $60.6 billion.

The list of superbillionaires also includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Steve Ballmer, the former chief executive of Microsoft. Of the total 24 superbillionaires, only three were female - Julia Koch, the widow of billionaire industrialist David Koch, L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and Walmart heiress Alice Walton.

Check the full list of superbillionaires below:

Elon Musk - Estimated net worth $419.4 Jeff Bezos - Estimated net worth $263.8 billion Bernard Arnault - Estimated net worth $238.9 billion Lawrence Ellison - Estimated net worth $237 billion Mark Zuckerberg - Estimated net worth $220.8 billion Sergey Brin - Estimated net worth $160.5 billion Steven Ballmer - Estimated net worth $157.4 billion Warren Buffett - Estimated net worth $154.2 billion James Walton - Estimated net worth $117.5 billion Samuel Robson Walton - Estimated net worth $114.4 billion Amancio Ortega - Estimated net worth $113 billion Alice Walton - Estimated net worth $110 billion Jensen Huang - Estimated net worth $108.4 Bill Gates - Estimated net worth $106 billion Michael Bloomberg - - Estimated net worth $ 103.4 billion Lawrence Page - Estimated net worth $100.9 billion Mukesh Ambani - Estimated net worth $90.6 billion Charles Koch - Estimated net worth $67.4 billion Julia Koch - Estimated net worth $65.1 billion Francoise Bettencourt Meyers - Estimated net worth $61.9 billion Gautam Adani - Estimated net worth $60.6 billion Michael Dell - Estimated net worth $59.8 billion Zhong Shanshan - Estimated net worth $57.7 billion Prajogo Pangestu - Estimated net worth $55.4 billion

According to WSJ, the world's superbillionaire population is made up in large part by entrepreneurs who made their money in the tech sector, or whose industry was catapulted to new levels by technological advances.