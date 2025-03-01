Elon Musk Defends Nazi Salute, Discusses Controversies On Joe Rogan Podcast

Elon Musk addressed a wide range of topics in a recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. The tech billionaire offered his perspective on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's clients.

In the three-hour interview, Musk also discussed his acquisition of Twitter and even spoke on a theory about the gold reserves at Fort Knox.

Elon Musk On DOGE

Elon Musk labelled DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) as “the first true threat to bureaucracy,” expressing confidence that it could succeed in challenging established systems. He called government-funded NGOs a “massive scam” that allows people to amass wealth, claiming that DOGE had uncovered $1.9 billion allocated to an NGO with no prior activity.

Towards the end of the conversation, Musk remarked cautiously, “I have to be careful that I don't push too hard on the corruption stuff because it's going to get me killed.”

Fort Knox Conspiracies

The conversation took a turn when Elon Musk and Joe Rogan engaged with Grok, a chatbot developed by the billionaire's xAI, to probe theories about Fort Knox's gold reserves. This line of questioning has been linked to conspiracy theories about the US government's gold supply, theories that were recently revived by Musk and Donald Trump. When the chatbot asked Rogan if he was a conspiracy theorist, Rogan responded with a “yes”.

Elon Musk Defends Nazi Salute Controversy

One of the more contentious moments in the podcast was Musk's defence of a gesture he made at the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The move, which many compared to a Nazi salute, attracted backlash, but Musk insisted that it was made in the most positive spirit possible. Joe Rogan commented, “You did it with a little enthusiasm that probably wouldn't be recommended with hindsight.”

Jeffrey Epstein Clients And Files

A large part of the interview was dedicated to the recent release of government documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Rogan expressed concerns about the slow pace of document releases, suggesting that key evidence linked to Epstein's sex trafficking activities might be systematically destroyed. Musk said, “I thought we were going to get some revelations.”

Musk described the clients associated with Epstein as “powerful politically” and “very wealthy,” and even named people such as Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn.

Musk's Acquisition Of Twitter (Now X)

Rogan and Musk discussed the impact of his acquisition of Twitter, with the billionaire stating that had he not bought the platform, his own account would have been suspended long ago under its previous management. Rogan added that figures like Donald Trump and Alex Jones, who were banned before, would likely never have returned to the platform if it hadn't been for Musk's involvement.

Cautionary Note On Meme Coins

On cryptocurrency, Elon Musk offered a cautionary note, urging them not to “bet the farm on a meme coin.” Though he has called dogecoin “the people's crypto” in the past, Musk remarked on the absurdity of a currency that started as a joke.

The AP-White House Standoff

Rogan and Musk laughed about the standoff between the Associated Press (AP) and the White House over the “Gulf of Mexico” and “Gulf of America” debate. The AP sued the White House after being barred from Oval Office access due to its stylebook, which still uses “Gulf of Mexico.” Rogan called AP and other outlets “propaganda campaigns” and accused them of spreading lies, adding that only Fox News covered the positive findings of DOGE.