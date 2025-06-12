Musk Spoke To Trump Privately Before Posting 'Regret' Message About Feud

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed After a public feud, Elon Musk expressed regret over his social media posts about Donald Trump, acknowledging their severity. Trump appreciated Musk's statement. The clash began over a spending bill, leading to insults, but Musk later sought to mend relations. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

On Monday night, US president Donald Trump received a call from billionaire Elon Musk after which the Tesla chief posted about his "regret" on X, according to a report by the New York Times. Days after a public feud with Trump, Musk said he regrets some of the social media posts he made on the president.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," he wrote.

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

Responding to Musk's post about his regret, Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump "acknowledged the statement that Elon put out this morning and he is appreciative of it."

The clash happened when Musk slammed the Trump administration's proposed spending bill. He labelled the bill a "disgusting abomination" and urged political retribution against Republican lawmakers who backed it. After that the back and forth soon culminated into an exchange of insults where Musk linked Trump to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

However, initially, Musk did not want to apologise about his comments. On Friday, he replied to an X user who said he should apologise to Trump with, "What's the apology for exactly?" He also added that he would apologise only after "a full dump of the Epstein files."

The night the former DOGE chief spoke to Wiles and Vance, he deleted the post where he said Trump's name was in the Epstein Files.

Musk's call to Trump came after he had spoken with Vice President JD Vance and the White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, regarding how to break the ice.

As Trump arrived at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for an opening night performance of "Les Misérables", he told reporters that he had not "thought too much" about Musk reaching out to him.

Meanwhile Vance said he had spoken to Musk and Trump to ensure that the former was "publicly supporting and privately supporting the president's agenda".