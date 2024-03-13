Elon Musk Slams OpenAI, Shares New Logo Calling Company A 'Lie'

This comes as the AI company released a set of private emails with Elon Musk.

Billionaire Elon Musk recently sued OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman, the firm behind ChatGPT, accusing them of breaching contractual agreements made when he helped start the ChatGPT-maker in 2015. He alleged that they violated the artificial intelligence startup's founding mission by putting profit ahead of benefiting humanity. The Microsoft-backed company's focus on seeking profits breaks that agreement, lawyers for Elon Musk said in the lawsuit. Notably, Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but stepped down from the company's board in 2018.

Now, the Tesla and SpaceX Chief has shared a new "logo" of the company, calling it a "lie". Sharing a photo of the new OpenAI logo on X, Elon Musk said, "The new OpenAI logo is really on point." The image displays the word "OpenAI" on a black background. Further, the word "lie" is used in the writing of the company's name.

The new OpenAI logo is really on point pic.twitter.com/CXBqdBer4s — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2024

A few days ago, Mr Musk stated that he would drop the lawsuit against OpenAI if they agreed to change their name to "'ClosedAI". Mr Musk said in a post on X, "Change your name to ClosedAI and I will drop the lawsuit." In subsequent posts, he said, "OpenAI needs to stop living a lie."

Since being shared, his post has amassed 30 million views and 1.2 lakh views.

"If you zoom in the letters are actually made out of the word LIE lol," said a user.

"It's actually ClosedAI, which is also a lie," commented a person.

A user added, "Wow speaks volumes"

"Now, I can say one thing, that you are now loosing your credibility and authenticity, by doing these things. Competition is not wrong , but every tweet of you, feels same now," added a person.

This comes as the AI company released a set of private emails with Elon Musk in response to the lawsuit on March 6. "We're sad that it's come to this with someone whom we've deeply admired -- someone who inspired us to aim higher, then told us we would fail, started a competitor, and then sued us when we started making meaningful progress towards OpenAI's mission without him," they said in a blog post.

In 2017, "we all understood we were going to need a lot more capital to succeed at our mission -- billions of dollars per year, which was far more than any of us, especially Elon, thought we'd be able to raise as the non-profit," they said.

As per the blog and emails, Mr Musk suggested that the AI company be attached "to Tesla as its cash cow". However, when the OpenAI team refused he "soon chose to leave OpenAI, saying that our probability of success was 0," adding he planned to build an AGI competitor within Tesla.

