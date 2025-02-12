"Absurd": Elon Musk Slams Judge's Decision On Gender Ideology Web Pages

After a federal judge ordered the restoration of web pages removed under President Donald Trump's executive order on gender ideology, US Senator from Utah, Mike Lee criticised the decision, calling it an "unprecedented assault on legitimate presidential authority" and labelling it "absurd" for judges to dictate which government web pages should exist.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also responded to the senator's post, calling the development "truly absurd."

"These judges are waging an unprecedented assault on legitimate presidential authority, all the way down to dictating what webpages the government has. This is absurd," Lee's post read.

These judges are waging an unprecedented assault on legitimate presidential authority, all the way down to dictating what webpages the government has.



This is absurd. https://t.co/4XJbI4nTDo — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 11, 2025

Responding to Lee's post, Musk wrote, "Truly absurd. Judges as website editors!? We should at least ATTEMPT to fire this junky jurist. The notion of having a judge job for life, no matter how bad the judgments, is ridiculous! Enough is enough."

Truly absurd. Judges as website editors!?



We should at least ATTEMPT to fire this junky jurist.



The notion of having a judge job for life, no matter how bad the judgments, is ridiculous!



Enough is enough. https://t.co/lMPq6zWOj5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

This comes after US District Judge John Bates agreed to grant a temporary restraining order sought by the group, Doctors for America, which argued that its members used the websites when treating patients and conducting research. The nonprofit organization said that the removal of the webpages by the Department of Health and Human Services and its components violated federal law, CBS News reported.

Bates determined that the challengers were likely to prevail in their argument that the Department of Health and Human Services, CDC, and FDA violated the law by removing medical information from public websites.

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order declaring that the United States recognises only two sexes, male and female, and directing federal agencies to remove any materials that promote or support gender ideology.

Days after the president issued his order, the Office of Personnel Management issued a memorandum ordering all agencies by 5 pm on January 31 to take down all websites, social media accounts and other public-facing media "that inculcate or promote gender ideology."

In response to the memo, the CDC and FDA took offline numerous webpages and data sets, including recommendations on how physicians should treat sexually transmitted infections and adult immunization guidance, CBC News reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)