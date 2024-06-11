Elon Musk Shares This Indian Meme Amid Apple-Open AI Deal

The meme was shared nine hours ago and has amassed over 39.7 million views.

Apple recently announced its partnership with OpenAI at its Worldwide Developer Conference 2024. The company said that it is integrating ChatGPT into experiences within iOS, iPadOS, and macOS through its iOS 18 software. This will allow users to access ChatGPT's capabilities without needing to jump between tools. However, SpaceX and Tesla Chief Elon Musk said that he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the tech giant integrates OpenAI into his operating systems. Amid this, he also shared a popular Indian meme to take a dig at Apple.

Mr Musk to his platform X (formerly Twitter) to share the meme. It shows a man and a woman sharing coconut water. The image shows how Apple might share data with OpenAI, which could lead to privacy issues. The header of the image reads, "How intelligence works". Notably, the meme is from the 2017 Tamil movie 'Thappattam'.

The meme was shared nine hours ago and has amassed over 39.7 million views and three lakh likes.

"Elon is sharing India's most popular meme," said a user.

"Tamil memebois have got Elon," commented a user.

A third said, "Tamil memes are taking over the world :-)"

"If this ends up being true, I'll never own an @Apple product again," added an X user.

"This is no different from twitter, facebook or any of the existing operating systems on phones. they've been stealing our data," wrote a person.

"Actually pretty funny and spot on," added another social media user.

Notably, Apple told CNBC that they are using its own artificial intelligence, and its integration with OpenAI is an optional feature. Further, OpenAI mentioned on its website, "Privacy protections are built in when accessing ChatGPT within Siri and Writing Tools-requests are not stored by OpenAI, and users' IP addresses are obscured. Users can also choose to connect their ChatGPT account, which means their data preferences will apply under ChatGPT's policies."

Earlier, reacting to the new deal, Mr Musk said, "That is an unacceptable security violation." He said the "visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage", when they visit his company offices.

And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

Apple said it had built AI with privacy "at the core" and it would use a combination of on-device processing and cloud computing to power those features. "It's patently absurd that Apple isn't smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!" the billionaire wrote on X.