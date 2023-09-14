Elon Musk Shares Private Pic Of Ex Amber Heard Dressed As A Video Game Character

Notably, the couple dated on and off for a year back in 2017

'Elon Musk,' the recently released biography of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO by author Walter Isaacson, reveals some wild and fascinating details of the tech mogul's personal and professional life. One of the aspects of his life that is being widely discussed online is his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and Hollywood actress Amber Heard. Notably, the couple dated on and off for a year back in 2017 following Ms Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp. They broke up in 2018.

Now, it has been revealed in the biography that Mr. Musk had once asked Ms. Heard to dress as one of his favorite video game characters while they were together. Confirming the same on X, the billionaire shared a private photo of Ms dressed in cosplay. As per the Independent, the actress commissioned a custom cosplay outfit of Mercy from 'Overwatch' after Elon Musk said she reminded him of her.

In the picture, the actress is seen dressed in the character's white bodysuit, complete with metal wings and a golden headpiece.

Here's the picture:

“She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome,” he wrote in another tweet.

She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2023

After the picture went viral, several users criticised the billionaire for sharing a private photo on ''such a public platform''.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk revealed in the book that their relationship was often ''brutal'' but said he's had a track record of possibly choosing the wrong partners. ''I'm just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love,'' he told Walter Isaacson. The Twitter boss said his relationship was ''18 months of unrelenting insanity'' which was ''mind-bogglingly painful.''

Amber Heard, on the other hand, told the biographer that she still loves Mr. Musk ''very much,'' explaining, ''Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.''

The book also disclosed that Mr. Musk's friends and family strongly disliked the actress.

''She was just so toxic. A nightmare,'' Mr. Musk's brother, Kimbal, told the author in the book. He also said that he thinks it's "really sad" that his brother "falls in love with these people who are really mean to him." "They're beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows that they're toxic," he continued.

Grimes, who shares three children with Elon Musk, also described Ms Heard as ''chaotic evil''.