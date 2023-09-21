Elon Musk Says Long-Form Posts On X Now Have 3 Billion Views Per Day

Elon Musk announced the latest milestone on X on Thursday.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) has said that long form posts on the platform now have 3 billion views per day. In a follow-up post, the world's richest man said the number is on par with all newspaper article views on Earth. Mr Musk had announced the launch of long-form content in a post in July. The Twitter owner had confirmed the company's plans in response to a user's tweet which claimed the 'Twitter Notes' project had recently been rebranded as "Articles".

"Long form posts on this platform are now at 3 billion views per day and rising," Mr Musk said in a post on X.

"This is roughly on par with all newspaper article views on Earth," he added in another tweet.

The new feature allows X to move beyond its microblogging roots. Twitter Blue subscribers already have the option publish posts with 10,000 characters, which is far more than the 280-character limit imposed on non-Blue subscribers.

In Articles, users can post "very long, complex articles with mixed media," and could even "publish a book if you want", according to Mr Musk's old tweet.

TechCrunch said the move could help retain other writers who want more distribution for articles that would otherwise be posted on their blogs or perhaps newsletters, like Substack, another rival of X.

This is among recent changes brought in by Mr Musk to attract creators, including sharing ad revenue with Twitter Blue subscribers.

Mr Musk bought the platform for $44 billion in October last year and since then has introduced several changes.