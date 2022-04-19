Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Own A Home, Sleeps In Friends' Spare Bedrooms

Elon Musk made the revelation in an interview with TED.

Billionaire Elon Musk - the richest person in the world according - has said that he doesn't own a house right now and sleeps in friends' spare bedrooms. The revelation was made by Musk in a recent interview with TED's Chris Anderson.

“I don't even own a place right now. I'm literally staying at friends' places,” he was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms,” the Tesla CEO added.

“I don't have a yacht, I don't take vacations,” he added. Musk was responding to a question about wealth disparity across the world and the amount of money spent by billionaires.

“I think there's axiomatic flaws that are leading to that conclusion. It would be very problematic if I would be consuming billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case,” said Musk.

"It's not as though my personal consumption is high, with the one exception being the plane. If I don't use the plane then I have less hours to work," he added.

The video was shared on TED's YouTube channel on Sunday.

Last year, the billionaire had tweeted that his primary residence is a rental from SpaceX, worth $50,000. In the same tweet, he also admitted to owning an "events house" in the Bay Area.

Musk has a net worth of $269.5 billion, according to Forbes. He is currently in news for his offer to buy micro-blogging website Twitter.

Musk currently 9.1 per cent stake in Twitter and is the social media company's second-biggest shareholder. Earlier this week, the Tesla chief executive had offered to buy out the company for $43 billion.