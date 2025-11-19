Google Launches Gemini 3: How Elon Musk And Sam Altman Reacted

Billionaire Elon Musk was quick to react after Google launched its latest AI breakthrough, Gemini 3. The announcement came via an X post from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who wrote “Geminiii”, adding extra 'i's as perhaps a nod to the Roman numeral three. Musk, CEO of xAI and a key competitor in the AI race, responded within an hour with a “Congrats.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, another major player in the AI space, also praised Google. On X, the ChatGPT creator wrote, "Congrats to Google on Gemini 3! Looks like a great model."

Google launched Gemini 3, its most advanced AI model to date, on Tuesday. According to Pichai, Gemini 3 combines all previous Gemini capabilities, offering maximum-level reasoning, multimodal understanding, and agentic functionality designed to help users bring any idea to life.

Gemini 3 builds on its predecessors:

Gemini 1 introduced native multimodality and long context windows.

Gemini 2 advanced reasoning and agentic capabilities.

Gemini 2.5 Pro topped AI benchmarks like LMArena for over six months.

Now, Gemini 3 brings all these breakthroughs together, offering smarter intelligence that understands nuance, context, and intent with very little prompting. The model is available across Google products, including AI Mode in Search, the Gemini app, AI Studio, Vertex AI, and the new agentic development platform, Google Antigravity.

The Gemini 3 Pro enhances multimodal understanding and performs better on key benchmarks in science, mathematics, and problem-solving. Deep Think mode builds on this with upgraded reasoning for more challenging tasks.

With Gemini 3, users can learn from videos, papers, or handwritten notes; generate interactive materials; analyse data; or review sports performance.

Developers can create apps, web interfaces, 3D models, and automated workflows using its coding tools. Gemini 3 also supports longer-term planning, helping manage tasks such as inbox organisation or other multi-step activities under user's guidance.

Earlier, Pichai acknowledged that the current AI boom shows signs of “irrationality,” with companies globally investing heavily in AI technologies such as Google's Gemini chatbot and AI chips. These investments have driven Alphabet's (Google's parent company) market value to $3.5 trillion.