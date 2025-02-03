Elon Musk Reacts After 'Trans' Search Suggests 'Trains' In State Department Website

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, responded with humour to a viral post on X, which highlighted the State Department's website suggesting "trains" when searching for the term "trans." Musk's comment, "That train has left," was accompanied by a train emoji.



The post sparked a wave of reactions, ranging from mockery to observations about the shifting priorities of the government. Some users saw the humour in the situation, with one quipping, "The government finally prioritising infrastructure over identity politics-progress!" Others joked about the ambiguity of the search result, asking, "Did you mean transformers?"

However, the context of this exchange is more complex. The reactions come amid a broader directive from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) under President Donald Trump, aimed at removing gender-related references from government websites. This move has been accompanied by other actions, such as Trump's executive order banning transgender individuals from military service.

Trump's order, signed on January 27, was one of four executive actions taken while aboard Air Force One. In a speech to House Republicans, Trump emphasised his commitment to removing "transgender ideology" from the military, stating, "To ensure we have the most lethal fighting force in the world, we will get transgender ideology the hell out of our military. It's going to be gone".

The impact of these directives has been significant, with many government websites removing or altering content related to LGBTQ+ issues. For instance, the State Department eliminated the "X" gender marker option from passport applications and instructed employees to remove gender pronouns from email signatures. Similarly, the Bureau of Prisons changed its "Inmate Gender" webpage to "Inmate Sex," and the National Park Service removed content related to LGBTQ+ history.

These changes reflect a broader shift in the federal government's approach to LGBTQ+ issues, with many agencies moving to remove or reduce references to gender identity and expression.

