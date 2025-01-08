Elon Musk Mocks Trudeau Over Canada-US Merger Idea, Says "Girl, You're..."

Billionaire Elon Musk has sparked controversy with a post aimed at former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Wednesday, Musk responded to Trudeau's statement rejecting a Canada-US merger, saying, "Girl, you're not the governor of Canada anymore, so it doesn't matter what you say." Musk's comment was in response to Trudeau's assertion that "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner."

The exchange comes amid a heated debate over US President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that he will use "economic force" to make Canada the 51st US state. Trump has been floating this idea since his electoral victory, claiming that "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State" and that the US can no longer afford the "massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies" that Canada needs to stay afloat, hence Trudeau resigned.

Trump's comments have been met with widespread criticism from Canadian leaders, including Trudeau, who emphasised the benefits of the US-Canada relationship. Trudeau stated that "workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner."

The controversy has escalated with Trump sharing a distorted map on social media, showing Canada as part of the United States, alongside the caption "Oh Canada!" The move has sparked concerns about the future of US-Canada relations and the potential implications of Trump's proposals.

Recently, Musk also responded to MP for Carleton Pierre Poilievre's post on X about Canada's sovereignty. Poilievre had posted, "Canada will never be the 51st state. Period. We are a great and independent country. We are the best friends in the U.S. We spent billions of dollars and hundreds of lives helping Americans retaliate against Al-Qaeda's 9/11 attacks. We supply the U.S. with billions of dollars of high-quality and totally reliable energy well below market prices. We buy hundreds of billions of dollars of American goods."

"Our weak and pathetic NDP-Liberal government has failed to make these obvious points. I will fight for Canada. When I am Prime Minister, we will rebuild our military and take back control of the border to secure both Canada and the U.S. We will take back control of our Arctic to keep Russia and China out. We will axe taxes, slash red tape and rapidly green-light massive resource projects to bring home paycheques and production to our country. In other words, we will put Canada First."

Musk replied to the post with, "A referendum of the people is the essence of democracy!"

As Trump prepares to take office, his plans to use "economic force" to bring Canada into the US are likely to face significant opposition from lawmakers, law enforcement officials, and the public. The situation remains highly contentious, with Musk's tweet adding fuel to the fire.

