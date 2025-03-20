"Too Reliant On US"? Why Canada PM Chose Europe Over US As First Foreign Visit

Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, has made a bold move by choosing Europe as the destination for his first foreign visit, instead of the traditional choice of the United States. This decision comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been attacking Canada's sovereignty and economy. Carney's first stop was Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, and then he headed to the UK.

“In the current international context, we want to be able to develop our most strategic projects with our closest, more loyal partners,” Macron said, adding, “we are stronger together, better able to ensure the respect of our interests, the full exercise of our sovereignty.”

During his visit, Carney emphasised the importance of strengthening ties with reliable allies, particularly in the face of Trump's aggressive trade policies. He stated, "I want to ensure that France and the whole of Europe works enthusiastically with Canada, the most European of non-European countries, determined like you to maintain the most positive possible relations with the United States." Carney's visit was seen as an opportunity to showcase Canada's deep European bonds and to display his gravitas on the world stage as he prepares for an election.

After talks with UK Prime Minister Starmer in London, Carney told journalists his country "must diversify" its trade and security ties.

"What is clear is that our trade and our security relations are too reliant on the United States. We must diversify," he added.

Carney's decision to visit Europe first is also seen as a strategic move to counter Trump's attacks on Canada's sovereignty. Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian goods and has threatened to impose even more levies, which has had a significant impact on the Canadian economy. Canada has retaliated with its own tariffs on American goods, but Carney has made it clear that he is looking for a more comprehensive solution.

"What we're looking for with respect to the United States, is to have a more comprehensive discussion of a negotiation of our overall commercial and security relationship," Mr. Carney told the media in London.

Carney's visit to Europe was also significant because of his personal ties to the region. His wife is British, and he studied at the University of Oxford. He also served as the governor of the Bank of England, making him the first foreigner to hold the position. He gained his British citizenship in 2018, but has moved to renounce his British citizenship and Irish citizenship by birth because of his prime ministerial position.

Despite the symbolism of Carney's European tour, the reality is that Canada's relationship with the United States is complex and multifaceted. The United States is Canada's top trading partner, with about 80 per cent of Canadian exports going to the US. However, Carney has made it clear that he is looking to diversify Canada's trade relationships and to strengthen ties with other reliable allies.

In response to Trump's rhetoric about annexing Canada, Carney said it was "unthinkable" that the United States would make such a move. He also emphasised that both Canada and the US are members of NATO, highlighting the importance of their shared security interests.

Overall, Carney's European tour was a significant move in his efforts to strengthen Canada's relationships with its allies and to counter Trump's attacks on Canada's sovereignty. As he prepares for an election, Carney will need to continue to navigate the complex web of international relationships and to make tough decisions about Canada's place in the world.

