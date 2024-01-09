Elon Musk Is Now 'Chief Troll Officer', Changes X Bio

Elon Musk has been making headlines ever since he took over X, formerly Twitter.

Ever since billionaire Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, now X, he has barely been out of headlines. He has been making constant changes to the microblogging site- change of the brand identity, introduction of Blue, an $8 paid subscription for users, introduction of gold and silver ticks, reinstating controversial accounts, changes in content moderation and many more. Recently, SpaceX and Tesla Chief made some changes to his bio on the microblogging website as well. He changed his bio to "CTO" and defined it as "Chief Troll Officer". He also updated his location as "Trollheim".

Announcing the same, the richest man in the world wrote on X, "(CTO) Chief Troll Officer."

(CTO) Chief Troll Officer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

Mr Musk is known to reply with sarcastic comments to posts, often trolling people or institutions. He has often grabbed attention for the same and also made him a popular figure on the internet. He is also known for posting amusing memes on the social media platform. His timeline is full of visual puns on a variety of events and circumstances.

Since being shared, his post has amassed 4.6 million views and over 33,000 likes.

A user commented, "nice one sir! le epic xD. you just won the internet for today."

"Chief Meme Officer," said a user.

"Waking up to trolling in chief," added another person.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, this is your Chief Trolling Officer. Please put on your seatbelts and your trays in their upright position, it's about to get," added a user.

An internet user added, "You're a grown man? Just shows you money can't buy humour you big pudding."

"This dude runs some of the most consequential companies on the planet and spends his time tweeting shit like this all day," said a comment.

"No one takes themselves more serious or is as absolutely desperate & starving for validation than Elon Musk," remarked a person.

"People only laugh at his jokes because he's rich," said an X user.

In October 2022, Mr Musk changed his bio to "Chief Twit" after the closing of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal. A few weeks later he changed it to "Twitter complaint hotline operator".

Further, in January 2023, he changed his bio to "state-affiliated" media after mentioning that the social media platform should have that label. It started on January 16, when a user, Wall Street Silver, tweeted that certain media accounts should be tagged with labels while citing the example of CGTN, which has been labelled "China state-affiliated media" on then the microblogging site. Responding to the same, the billionaire said, "Technically, Twitter should have that label." Within five minutes, Mr Musk posted, "Kudos to the BBC for self-labelling its state affiliation." Following this trend, the billionaire then changed his bio to "state-affiliated media".