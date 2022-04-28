'Will Wait And See': What Russia Said On Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk Twitter Deal: Elon Musk's took over Twitter in a $44 billion cash deal.

Russia will wait and see how billionaire Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter will affect the platform, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that he doubted Western social media were capable of reflecting different points of view.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, struck a deal Monday to buy Twitter for $44 billion, capping a saga complete with hostile takeover threats before delivering him personal control of one of the most influential social media platforms on the planet.

Twitter famously served as a megaphone for former US president Donald Trump before the platform banned him, and Musk -- a self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist" -- has said he wants to reform what he sees as the platform's over-zealous content moderation.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement released by Twitter."I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans."